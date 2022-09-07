Dollar General has opened a new location at 1425 Jefferson Road in Jefferson, Greene County.
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 4:33 AM
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 4:31 am
Dollar General has opened a new location at 1425 Jefferson Road in Jefferson, Greene County.
The store is expected to employ between six and 10 people and is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
To commemorate the opening, Dollar General will donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.
The addition of the Jefferson store also opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 15.4 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
