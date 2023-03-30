The EQT Corporation recently donated $25,000 to the Greene County Department of Parks and Recreation for equipment and activities at the Greene River Trail.
The funds were used to purchase a utility vehicle for trail maintenance and safety. In addition to the vehicle, industrial leaf-blowers were purchased to aid workers in keeping the 7.1-mile trail clear. The donation will also fund an expanded fall festival and 5K run in October.
“This donation will allow our workers to work more efficiently at the trail and create an even better recreational area. The near future holds even bigger improvements to our facilities because of the generosity of EQT,” said Director of Recreation Bret Moore.
