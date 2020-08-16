The Connellsville Police K-9 Unit is continuing to serve the community and surrounding areas on calls including drug searches and locating missing children, thanks to donations funding the unit.
Connellsville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 21 donated $1,000 to the unit in July, which Patrolman and K-9 Handler James T. Garlick said will go toward a fund for future expenses including additional training.
“Our program is funded wholly through donations and grants and our own fundraiser opportunities. We don’t influence the police or city budget at all,” he said. “I’m super happy to be able to have our K-9 and be able to use him to serve Connellsville and the surrounding areas.”
VFW Post 21 Commander Ed Henry said a member suggested donating to the K-9 unit, and they were happy to help support Garlick and K-9 Ambroos. Henry said the post supports many community organizations, including Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Connellsville Area Community Ministries, Connellsville Area Community Ministries, the New Haven Hose Volunteer Fire Co., school events, and others. Henry said he was impressed to learn the versatility of Ambroos.
“That dog does just about everything,” he said.
Garlick said he and Ambroos responded to a call for two young children who were reported missing in Redstone Township in May. While the K-9 Unit was called two hours after the report, and the children walked to a house nearby before they were located by the K-9, Garlick said Ambroos was following their trail.
Ambroos also serves as a deterrent, preventing any violence against police, Garlick said.
“He’s been responsible for numerous non-bite apprehensions so far. Pretty regularly, his presence alone protects police, prevents people from running from us and prevents them from resisting us,” he said.
Ambroos has also assisted on many narcotics searches, including locating a large amount of heroin and a large amount of methamphetamines.
“Our recent methamphetamines find was probably our best one. We had a large amount of meth seized,” he said.
Garlick said he is continually looking for new training opportunities for the dog, and the fund provides a safety net in case of any financial emergencies, such as costly and unexpected vehicle repairs. The K-9 unit is always accepting donations.
“He is a major asset to our department and our community,” Garlick said.
To donate, contact Garlick at the Connellsville Police Department at 724-628-2501 x153.
