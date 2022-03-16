Charges have been filed against a Donora man who allegedly fought with and threatened police in Fayette County.
Washington Township police said they were called to a home on Perry Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday, and found Michael R. Tirpak, 39.
Police said Tirpak’s mother, Donna Tirpak, told them that her son was intoxicated and she did not want him at her home. According to the complaint, police said Michael Tirpak was put into the back of a police vehicle while they tried to find somewhere for him to go.
While inside the vehicle, officers said he started screaming, so they removed him from the car to handcuff him. At that point, Michael Tirpak allegedly started fighting with officers, and threatened one of them.
Police said they got him back into the car and took him to the township police department, where Michael Tirpak allegedly told police he would kill one of them.
According to court paperwork, he started banging himself off the cage in the rear of the patrol car and saying that officers beat him up and gave him a black eye, broken nose and bruised ribs.
Police called medics from Rostraver/West Newton EMS to check him, but said Michael Tirpak refused treatment.
He faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats. His bond was set at $10,000 and he was committed to the Fayette County Prison.
