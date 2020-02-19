A Donora man is behind bars after he allegedly fired a gun at two women in a Pershing Court apartment Saturday.
Michael “Duff” William Jones Jr., 22, of Third Street is facing two counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a weapon.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Breanna Craggette and Desiree Smith were in a Pershing Court, Uniontown apartment with Jones. The women told Uniontown City Police he started acting strangely and “began to freak out,” waving a gun around. When they tried to calm him down, he allegedly fired the gun at them.
The shot went through the couch between the two women and into the wall. Police found a jammed 9-mm Glock outside the entrance to the apartment, and a magazine on the living room floor. Jones reportedly left his wallet with driver’s license, social security card and birth certificate in the apartment.
Jones was arraigned before on-call Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who denied bail in the case.
Jones has an extensive criminal history dating back to the month he turned 18. His prior cases include theft and weapons charges.
