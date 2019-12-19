A Donora man charged as part of an alleged large-scale, multi-state cocaine trafficking ring has pleaded guilty in federal court.
Brett Fincik, 45, entered a plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams or more of cocaine on Wednesday.
Authorities said Fincik conspired to import large amounts of cocaine and marijuana into the area between January 2015 and November 2017. The cocaine was sold to people in Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, according to federal prosecutors.
Fincik was indicted last year, and is scheduled for sentencing on April 23.
Officials said the law provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years in prison, and a maximum term of life in prison.
Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, state police and Perryopolis police, worked on the case. The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program, which coordinates resources between state and federal-level agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.