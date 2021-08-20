State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, joined fellow lawmakers and advocates at a press conference Thursday to highlight the importance of a bill which would provide Pennsylvania’s parents the ability to choose educational opportunities for their children, as well as gain access to the state funding that currently goes directly to public schools.
“The Excellent Education for All Act, sponsored by Rep. Andrew Lewis, effectively addresses each student’s educational needs,” said Dowling, a co-sponsor of the bill. “By providing parents multiple options, this will allow them to properly assess where their child stands academically and choose the best course of action.”
The bill would allow the nearly $6,000 the state pays per student to be placed into a scholarship account for that child, instead of going directly to the public school district in which the family resides. This would assist families who choose to homeschool students or enroll them in charter, private or parochial schools.
While charter schools have proven to be the best educational option for thousands of Pennsylvanians, House Bill 1 would further improve the system by:
n Providing charter school students access to school buildings and testing sites;
n Allowing charter school students the opportunity to participate in dual enrollment programs at institutions of higher education, just like their peers in district schools.
n Creating a statewide charter authorization board, as well as ensuring local communities can create charter options through local school boards, colleges and universities, and local government leaders.
n Strengthening and clarifying ethics requirements for charter school leaders.
Along with the creation of the Keystone Hope Scholarship program, the bill would expand existing tax credit scholarship programs, reform and innovate charter schools, and protect coronavirus learning pods that grew in popularity as the COVID-19 pandemic progressed.
The bill has been referred to the House Education Committee.
