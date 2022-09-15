An area legislator has introduced a bill that would allow individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from the ability to purchase alcoholic beverages.
“This bill is really important because I believe that it’s another resource those struggling with addiction will have ... to potentially help them quit or get away from their addiction,” state Rep. Matthew Dowling said Wednesday, acknowledging he was drawing on personal experience. “I know that I have gone into a liquor store when I’ve thought about it, and thought maybe I shouldn’t go in. If I knew that I already placed myself on a list like this, I know that I wouldn’t have gone in.”
Dowling, 37, of Uniontown, was driving a Mini Cooper when he hit into the rear end of a Toyota Tacoma at a stoplight at New Salem Road and Matthew Drive in South Union Township about 1:40 p.m. on June 4. Police have said Dowling’s blood-alcohol level was .272, more than three times the legal limit.
The Republican lawmaker’s proposal would create a system of self-exclusion similar to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s self-exclusion list for problem gamblers.
The self-exclusion process would enable someone to ask the state Liquor Control Board to preclude them from buying alcohol for five years at the state’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores or any other establishment in Pennsylvania that has a valid liquor license.
A person would not be permitted to place someone else on the list, and self-exclusion also could not be court ordered nor could it be a condition of any plea deal. Self-exclusion would not be taken into consideration by the courts for any purpose, under the proposed law.
“I believe this legislation would be an additional tool for those suffering from alcohol abuse disorder and will save lives across the commonwealth,” Dowling said.
Dowling waived charges Aug. 23 of driving under the influence to Fayette County Court and applied for admission to a pretrial diversionary program that would eventually clear his record.
On Wednesday, Dowling said attended rehab at Recovery Centers of America after the crash that led to the charges.
“One of the things we talked about frequently in counseling sessions and group sessions was identifying our triggers,” Dowling said. “Simply passing a liquor store can be a trigger for an individual. Not for every person who suffers from alcoholism, but for a lot of them, just being able to go in becomes a trigger. This may be able to help them ward off those urges.”
When charges were filed against him in July, Dowling filed paperwork to remove his name from the November ballot. In May, he defeated a challenger to become the Republican nominee for the seat he’s held for two terms.
Smithfield attorney Charity Grimm Krupa has been named as the replacement nominee for Dowling’s seat.
House Bill 2811 has been referred to the House Liquor Control Committee for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.