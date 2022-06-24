State Rep. Matt Dowling said he anticipates being able to leave the treatment program he entered following an alcohol-related car crash on July 1.
On Thursday, the lawmaker, a Republican from Uniontown, said he anticipates releasing a statement once he leaves treatment, and declined further comment.
Dowling, 37, entered treatment after a June 4 crash in South Union Township in which state police said he twice hit the rear end of a pickup truck. Police said he “appeared to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time of the crash while simultaneously experiencing a diabetic emergency.”
No one in the truck was injured, but Dowling was taken to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for treatment, and police said he could face drunken driving charges once blood test results come back.
It was the second vehicle accident in which Dowling was involved. In October, he crashed his vehicle in Lancaster County, which he said was due to a diabetic medical issue.
Dowling spent several weeks in the hospital and in rehabilitation following that collision and returned to work in February. Police said Dowling had received his license back the day before the June 4 accident.
After the most recent crash, Dowling acknowledged dealing with continued mental and physical trauma as a result of the October accident.
“Unfortunately, this struggle has manifested itself in disappointing behavior that I have faced in the past with respect to alcohol, and that came to a head in an auto accident on June 4, 2022,” Dowling wrote in a prepared statement issued earlier this month.
In the same statement, Dowling said he had entered “professional treatment to appropriately address any possible alcohol issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.