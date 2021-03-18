State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, has been named chairman of the House Second Amendment Caucus for the 2021-22 Legislative Session.
“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed – period,” said Dowling. “As chairman of the House Second Amendment Caucus, I look forward to taking a proactive approach to ensure our Second Amendments rights are not only protected but strengthened.”
Dowling said the Second Amendment Caucus carries a dual mission of fighting back against legislative proposals that aim to weaken Pennsylvanians’ constitutional rights, as well being proactive in advancing legislation to support and enhance those rights.
Meetings have taken place with representatives of Firearms Owners Against Crime, Gun Owners of America and the National Rifle Association, and lawmakers are working on pro-Second Amendment legislation, Dowling said.
State Reps. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis; Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township; and Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township, are also members of the committee.
