State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, is holding a telephone town hall for constituents of the 51st Legislative District at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Area residents of the district, which is comprised of Fayette and Somerset counties, will receive calls inviting them to participate. Those who wish to ensure they are contacted can signed up in the “resources” section of www.repdowling.com.
Anyone who misses the invite call or doesn’t receive one may dial in by calling 877-229-8493 and entering the ID code 116770, or view the live stream at https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=16770.
