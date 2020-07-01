Rep. Matthew Dowling called on Gov. Tom Wolf to sign a bill he drafted to authorize a land swap between the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and Ohiopyle Borough to increase water access for Ohiopyle State Park.
The General Assembly unanimously supported the legislation.
The bill would convey land situated in Ohiopyle Borough in exchange for the borough conveying certain lands to the state park.
It would allow additional water access for DCNR and the state park, Dowling said, and provide developable property for the borough, which could be a future revenue stream. The property conveyance would also allow the borough additional room to update an adjacent sewage treatment plant, should that become necessary.
“Because this bill would have such a positive impact on the state park – and the thousands of people who visit it each year – I am especially thankful for the overwhelming bipartisan support from my colleagues,” Dowling said. “The land conveyance would also offer the opportunity to produce revenue, based on how it’s used, for years to come.”
After the bill is presented to the governor, he will have 10 days to sign or veto it. If he does neither, it will become law.
“This is really a win-win for everyone involved. We at the park will gain access to the river on land that the borough is unable to develop. And in turn, the borough gets access to property that they can grow amenities for local businesses,” said Ken Bisbee, park operations manager at Ohiopyle State Park. “We really appreciate Rep. Dowling’s work on this in assisting both DCNR and local government.”
(0) comments
