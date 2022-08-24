State Rep. Matthew Dowling waived charges of driving under the influence to Fayette County Court, and will apply for admission to a pretrial diversionary program that would eventually clear his record.
Prior to Dowling’s scheduled preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning said that a tentative agreement was reached for Dowling to enter into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program. The program for first-time, non-violent offenders does not require an admission of guilt, and allows the person to ask a judge to expunge the criminal charges after completing a set probationary-type term.
Two counts of careless driving, both summary offenses, were also withdrawn Tuesday.
Police said Dowling’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit when he hit into the rear end of a truck at New Salem Road and Matthew Drive in South Union Township about 1:40 p.m. on June 4.
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower confirmed that Dowling is filing a petition to enter the ARD program.
“We talked to the individuals in the other car, and they have signed off on it,” Bower said.
He said that Dowling was not treated differently than anyone else who’s been charged with a first-time DUI.
“Just because he’s a state representative doesn’t mean he gets favorable treatment or unfavorable treatment,” Bower said.
Police said Dowling, 37, of Uniontown, was driving a Mini Cooper when he hit a Toyota Tacoma at a stoplight. He allegedly hit the Tacoma a second time with enough force to push it several feet after both drivers pulled their vehicles to the side of the road.
A short time after the accident, police said they talked to Dowling while he was inside an ambulance receiving treatment. He reportedly told police he had two shots of “straight vodka” around noon, according to the complaint filed in the case. Bloodwork showed his blood-alcohol level was .272.
Dowling was taken to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for treatment following the accident, and police previously said the other driver, Richard A. Hoch, 54, of Greensburg, was not injured.
When charges were filed against him in July, Dowling filed paperwork to remove his name from the November ballot. In May, he defeated a challenger to become the Republican nominee for the seat he’s held for two terms.
Last week, the Fayette County Republican Committee named Smithfield attorney Charity Grimm Krupa as the replacement nominee for Dowling’s seat. On Tuesday, she represented Dowling on the DUI charges.
Grimm Krupa declined comment.
Dowling has been scheduled for a formal arraignment on Oct. 17 in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas.
