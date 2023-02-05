Whiteley Township Constable Cameron Downer announced that he is running for Greene County commissioner.
A lifelong resident of Greene County with almost a decade of public service, Downer is seeking the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary election.
Downer has previously worked in Greene County as the field organizer for the Pennsylvania GOP and is a volunteer firefighter with Mount Morris Fire Company No. 18.
Downer graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in political science and returned to Greene County to pursue public service work.
“I’m running to use my experience as a lifelong resident and public servant to ensure that the residents of Greene County have access to the most basic of commodities,” Downer said, referring to clean and safe drinking water, 911 assistance, high-speed fiber internet, quality job opportunities and affordable tax rates. “All things this county has struggled to provide for the last several years.”
In addition to his service as a state constable, Downer said he has also worked extensively in the private sector, working for both small family businesses and local farms.
Downer said he has dealt with real issues the county faces at all levels, both in the private and public sectors. Downer said he has worked closely with U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler’s office as well as many municipal officials.
“My career has prepared me to serve this community effectively and efficiently,” said Downer. “I have an intimate and widespread knowledge of how our county government operates and how it interacts with both the residents and taxpayers, as well as the state and federal governments. Perhaps most importantly, though, I will always remember that I am here to serve the residents of Greene County with fairness and dignity and to help Greene County and the residents thereof have the best quality of public service I can provide them with, should I be elected.”
Cameron said if elected, he plans to continue using federal grant money to make much needed repairs to water infrastructure, creating a business-friendly environment and allowing for economic growth and quality job opportunities. Other initiatives include more funding for training for county 911 operations to ensure residents have access to help when they have an emergency; increasing broadband access to areas that are severely underserved, and working cooperatively with other county agencies to ensure services are effectively administered and provided.
