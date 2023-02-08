A water main break in downtown Uniontown disrupted water service most of Tuesday and forced the closure of a portion of Gallatin Avenue while repairs were made.
Pennsylvania American Water Co. crews responded to the break about 6:30 a.m. at the corner of North Gallatin Avenue and East Main Street, near City Hall.
Brent Robinson, manager of Government and Regulatory Affairs for the water company, said age was a factor in the rupture of the 12-inch line.
“Currently, we’re rerouting traffic, we have barriers out and working in that particular area,” Robinson said Tuesday morning, adding that the road was closed from East Main Street to Peter Street.
Water service to about 20 buildings housing businesses and apartments in the area was shut off for most of the day.
Service was restored shortly before 3 p.m.
Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said the water company acted swiftly to block the streets and begin repairs.
“A break of this nature in our city is always an inconvenience, but this happened at probably the worst time with school buses and the morning work commute, which compounded the situation,” Kolencik said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”
Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke said other than the inconvenience of some not having water, the break didn’t cause any significant issues in the city.
Robinson said water company crews will return at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to make road repairs to the area. The work is expected to take most of the day, and Gallatin Avenue will again be closed from East Main to Peter Street.
