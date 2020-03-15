Central Outreach Wellness Center will offer drive-by testing for the coronavirus in Washington, Allegheny and Beaver counties, starting Monday.
The center indicated in a post to its Facebook page that test kits are limited to 100, so testing will be offered based on answers to screening questions. The post noted only those with symptoms associated with the virus, like fever and dry cough, will be considered for testing.
Photo identification and an insurance card are required, but the release indicated no one would be turned away for inability to pay.
The testing begins at 11 a.m. at the following sites:
n 95 Leonard Ave., Suite 203, Washington, Pa.
n 127 Anderson St., Suite 101, Pittsburgh, Pa.
n 2360 Hospital Dr., Upper Suite 1, Aliquippa, Pa.
The testing is made available through a partnership with Quest Diagnostics.
