A 5-year-old girl battling bone cancer will receive a special birthday surprise this week.
“It hasn’t even been a full month of her having cancer,” said Crystal Haynesworth of Fairbank, referring to her granddaughter, Ellie Cordes, of Uniontown.
Cordes, who will turn 5 on Oct. 21, started complaining of on-and-off leg pain after her first day of dance class. An X-ray showed the girl had a cyst on her leg.
On Sept. 21, she was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer.
Haynesworth said Cordes has already started chemotherapy and will continue to do so for 10 weeks. Afterward, she will undergo surgery followed by 16 more weeks of chemotherapy.
Haynesworth added that Cordes’ treatments have curtailed her activities: She can no longer attend dance classes and school, and her upcoming birthday party had to be canceled.
“Everyone’s lives are pretty crazy right now,” Haynesworth said, adding that it has been hard on Cordes’ two brothers, Bryce and Nolan Workman, mother Ashley Turner and fiance Taylor Workman, and her father, Ricky Cordes.
During COVID-19, Turner heard of drive-through parades for birthdays or anniversaries where people drive past the home of someone having a birthday or anniversary instead of having a large get-ftogether.
“We thought it would be cute,” Haynesworth said, and volunteered to have the drive-through parade at her home along Filbert Orient Road in Fairbank because there’s easier access for vehicles.
Haynesworth said the parade will be a birthday surprise for Cordes, as they’re planning to decorate the porch in a pink Barbie Doll theme, and the parade route on her street will be lined with pink and balloons.
Those interested in taking part in the parade can do so by meeting at the Uniontown Mall between 3:45 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 to line up, with the parade departing at 4 p.m.
Haynesworth said people can decorate their vehicles, as Cordes likes the color pink and Barbie Dolls. If they want to play music for her, Ellie’s favorite song is “Girl on Fire,” by Alicia Keys.
The parade is expected to go by the house from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The family is not asking for gifts, but said if anyone wants to give one, they should go to the end of the parade line to prevent the disruption of the parade flow. There will be a box for cards at the end of the driveway.
“This is not for gifts,” Haynesworth said. “We just want to put a smile on her face.”
Currently, a group of people with street bikes as well as a couple of fire departments are planning to participate, but Haynesworth said all are welcome to drive their vehicles in the parade.
For those unable to take part in the parade but who want to help out, a Go Fund Me page has been set up with a goal of raising $10,000 for medical costs. As of Oct. 15, $4,630 was raised.
“This is just the beginning,” Haynesworth said, adding that Cordes will be subjected to chemotherapy and surgery for up to 40 weeks.
The name of the Go Fund Me is “Ellie’s Journey” and was created by Amy Morosko. It can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/53r7rc-ellies-journey?qid=dad98a8d6ba705c2b5b01a0ee1b99ad9/.
“A lot of people have been calling and messaging us on what they can do,” Haynesworth said, noting that the week of Oct. 10 was Bone Cancer Awareness Week.
