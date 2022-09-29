A Carmichaels man who allegedly was intoxicated when he was involved in a wrong-way crash near Uniontown that killed a father and son earlier this year waived all charges to court during his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Driver in fatal wrong-way crash near Uniontown waives case to court
- By Mike Jones newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Community briefs
- Saturday demolition at defunct Hatfield Ferry's Power Plant postponed
- Brownsville woman charged with firing gun at occupied house
- Uniontown man involved in fatal crash while fleeing police pleads guilty
- Yard sale to support foundation in memory of Aleppo boy who died of brain cancer
- Top of the list: Stevenson surpasses Rush as Maples' career scoring leader
- Lady Raiders' Basinger nets 5 goals in 6-0 victory
- Newman's single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds
- Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
- Battle of the unbeaten: Lady Commodores win first showdown with Mapletown
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.