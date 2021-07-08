The Fayette County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the driver who died two weeks ago in a vehicle crash.
Dominic Michael Hull, 18, of Uniontown, died in a crash on Route 40, W. National Pike, Menallen Township, just after midnight June 22, according to the coroner’s office.
According to the Fire Incidents of Fayette County Facebook page, fire companies from New Salem, Footedale, Uniontown and South Union responded to the crash. Menallen Township Police Department has not responded to calls concerning details of the crash.
Hull was born July 22, 2002, in Jeannette, to Melissa Jane DeFabbo Wilson and the late Eric Raymond Hull, according to his obituary through Dearth Funeral Home.
Besides his father, Hull was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Raymond I. Hull.
Hull is survived by his mother; his sister, Mia Hull; his brother, Cayden Wilson; maternal grandparents, Anthony and Milica DeFabbo and paternal grandmother, Deborah Hull. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
