State police have released information in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident that occurred late last month in North Union Township.
Police reported that on Oct. 30 at 7:51 p.m., a Subaru Outback driven by Elizabeth A. Vucic, 79, of Rices Landing, struck Tania V. Roca Jaque De Calderon, 34, of Jackson Heights, N.Y., while she was standing toward the middle of the roadway along West Main Street in front of the Sunoco gas station.
According to police, the vehicle struck the woman near its passenger side headlight, which caused her to become airborne before landing near the fog line of the eastbound lane of West Main.
The vehicle came to a stop in the Sunoco parking lot.
Police said Roca Jaque De Calderon suffered a suspected minor injury.
Vucic and her passenger, Amy L. Chess, 58, of Carmichaels, were not injured.
Vucic will not be charged in the incident, police said.
Police were assisted on the scene by Fayette EMS, Uniontown Police Department and fire departments from South Union Township and Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.