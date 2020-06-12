The drivers involved in a fatal crash on the Route 40 bypass in South Union Township Tuesday have been identified.
Jesse T. Difronzo, 27, of Radford, Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene near the Morgantown Road exit. Donald R. Jones, 51, of Zelienople was seriously injured in the crash, state police said.
Police said Difronzo was driving west in a Honda Civic when he crossed the center median for unknown reasons and hit Jones head-on at about 11:10 a.m. Jones was driving east in a Ford F-150 XLT. Jones suffered multiple broken bones. He was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS.
State police are continuing their investigation into the crash. They were assisted on the scene by South Union Township and Hopwood fire departments, South Union Code Enforcement Officers, Uniontown City Police Department, the Fayette County Coroner's Office and Fayette EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.