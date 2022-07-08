Students from several Fayette County school districts participated in a Drone Showcase, sponsored by The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc.
Nine of the 18 participants in this year’s program, which included students from Albert Gallatin Area, Connellsville Area, Frazier, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown Area school districts, were able to demonstrate their skills by flying their drones through a timed obstacle course. The drone students competed for awards of first through fourth place.
The youth drone program allows students to participate in paid educational training and earn an FFA part 107 credential. The program develops a career pathway in STEM related careers while also learning to create a commercial or marketing tools for businesses, and obtaining a firsthand look at different careers involving drones.
Currently, drones are being flown in the military, fire, police, and emergency management companies. In addition, there are opportunities using drones in wildlife management programs, construction and highway engineering companies, and real estate.
The program consisted of 40 hours of paid educational training. Trainings included two Saturday sessions with a Steel City Drones Flight Instructor who provided flight training and flight principals to prepare students to take the FAA Flight 107 Licensing Exam. After passing the exam, students completed 45 hours of paid work experience using their drones in the workforce. They are now eligible for opportunities to make money from their drone experience.
PIC is looking for applicants for the 2022-23 school year. For more information, contact the Drone Program Supervisor Shelly Gilmore at 724-836-2600, ext. 207.
