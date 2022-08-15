Rainy weather impacted the Fayette County Fair this year when about 20,000 fewer people attended the 10-day event compared to last year’s figures.
In 2021, Bill Jackson, fair board president, said the fair reached its highest attendance when as many as 105,000 people attended.
“That was the highest attendance that we have had because the weather was beautiful last year,” he said. “I don’t think it rained at all last year.”
This year was another story, with several days during the fair’s run marred by rainfall.
“The preliminary figures show that we only had about 85,000 people attend the fair this year,” Jackson said. “Even though we don’t have official numbers yet, it looks like our attendance was way down. We had too many wet days and other factors that reduced our attendance.”
Despite the drop, Jackson said “all in all, things went very well this year.”
He noted there was excellent attendance for the bands who played at the fair.
The Clarks, a popular rock band that originated with Connellsville native Scott Blasey, played, as did county musician Tracy Byrd, Jackson said.
“The Clarks and Tracy Byrd both drew a lot of people to the fair this year,” Jackson said.
The Hubcaps and the the Uptown Band also drew crowds, and Jackson said the petting zoo was very popular with the kids, just like it is every year.
On Friday, Aug. 5, the 4-H Livestock Auction place.
This year, Jennifer Deichert, 4-H educator, said 287 animals went through the livestock auction, raising a total of $710,000.
“It was hard to compete with last year’s numbers because of the rainy weather, but the 4-H kids were still there and everything went on as planned,” she said.
Deichert said everything went extremely well this year for 4-H participants.
“The livestock, horse shows and dog shows were great,” she said. “We had a lot of 4-H entries in the youth building. Our project entries were way up this year. We had a few new contests like the potato judging contest that went very well this year.”
For the past 10 years since Deichert has been involved with 4-H, she said the program’s attendance has been increasing.
“We had 440 4-H members who participated throughout the year,” she said. “I think that is the most that we’ve ever had. The kids did an excellent job of presenting their projects. It was a really great year.”
More than 120 4-H members competed at the fair, and Deichert said several will go on to compete at a district competition that will be held in September at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. The show will include 4-H members from seven counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“They will come to Fayette County to compete in the district show to qualify for the state horse show on Oct. 1 in Harrisburg,” she said. “I think we usually have 18 or 20 who qualify for the state competition. That will be very exciting for the kids.”
