Fayette County Fair 2022

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Matthew Berdar, 9, the son of Melinda Rigby and Mark Berdar, checks out the piglets on display in the 4-H Youth Building during the 2022 Fayette County Fair. Officials said attendance was down this year, attributing the drop a number of rainy days during the fair’s 10-day run.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Rainy weather impacted the Fayette County Fair this year when about 20,000 fewer people attended the 10-day event compared to last year’s figures.

