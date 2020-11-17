The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) lifted drought watch for 10 counties Tuesday, including Fayette.
“Recent rainfall has brought good news for some counties. Other counties are showing improvements, but still have a little ways to go,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “We ask all water consumers on drought watch and warning to remain mindful and continue to voluntarily reduce their water use a modest amount.”
Other counties where the watch was lifted were Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Erie, Huntingdon, Indiana, and Mifflin counties.
Twenty counties remain on drought watch, and three remain on drought warning.
Drought watch remains for Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming counties.
Three counties remain on drought warning: Clinton, McKean, and Potter.
