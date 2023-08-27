A 45-year-old man was found dead in the Youghiogheny River near Connellsville Saturday.
Drowning victim pulled from Youghiogheny River Saturday
Monday, August 28, 2023 4:26 AM
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 4:07 am
Monday, August 28, 2023 4:26 AM
Around noon, the body of the man was pulled from the river near Yough River Park. The man has been identified as Jason Staley, according to Dr. Phillip Reilly, Fayette County’s coroner. No information was available on where Staley lived.
Reilly said there was no indication of foul play or criminal conduct in the drowning.
