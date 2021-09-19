Charges have been filed against Fayette County residents allegedly found in a house with drugs and guns while a 2-year-old was present.
On Thursday, investigators from the Fayette County Bureau of Investigations filed multiple drug-related charges, as well as endangering the welfare of children, firearm possession and receiving stolen property against Kylee Jane Moore, 20, and Devon Lee Bartley, 24, both of Vanderbilt.
Randolph Bartley, 58, of Vanderbilt, also faces drug charges in the case.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 6 a.m. Thursday, detectives from the bureau served a search warrant at a home on Main Street in Vanderbilt with assistance from the state police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
Randolph Bartley was in the kitchen of the house, allegedly with powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, numerous pills, THC wax and drug paraphernalia. He was also found with $490 in cash, police said.
Moore and Devon Bartley were located in a bedroom of the house, allegedly with a large amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, THC wax and candies and two firearms including a pistol with a chambered live bullet, according to court paperwork.
A 2-year-old child was found in bed with Moore and Devon Bartley with access to methamphetamine, crack cocaine and the guns, police alleged.
Throughout the remainder of the house, investigators found numerous pills without proof of prescriptions, marijuana and large amounts of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, THC wax and candies, court paperwork stated. Police also said a stolen dirt bike was found in the back yard.
All three individuals are lodged in the Fayette County Prison.
Bail has been set for Devon Bartley and Moore at $100,000 each, and Randolph Bartley’s bail was set at $75,000.
All three are scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29.
