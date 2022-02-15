Drug and weapons charges were filed against a Uniontown man Tuesday.
Police said the charges related to a search warrant that was executed at the Hickle Street home of Errik Wad Parks, 52, on June 25.
Items seized included body armor, fentanyl/heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, 10 multi-colored pills, a clear bag containing six white pills imprinted with “S903,” a clear bag containing suspected fentanyl pills, 15 suboxone strips, a digital scale, a box of sandwich bags, a bill-counting machine, $1,167 in currency, three cellphones and two handguns.
He was charged with six counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, six counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm prohibited and unlawful body armor.
He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.