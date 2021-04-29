After a year on dry land, the rubber ducks will be back on the Monongahela River in August for the 12th annual Ducky Race in Brownsville with the goal of getting every duck on the river.
The race is in the process of being organized by the Brownsville Area Revitalization Corporation (BARC), which didn’t hold the event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tami Sealy, the president of BARC, said the organization is currently soliciting for prizes like tickets to local attractions, overnight stays or some gift cards and cash.
“It’s kind of a unique fundraiser to see the little ducks waddling around in the river,” Sealy said.
The race begins when hundreds of numbered ducks are dropped into the river at the Brownsville Inter-County Bridge and then float to the finish line at the Brownsville Riverside Wharf.
A soon-to-be-determined number of ducks that cross the finish line are the ones that receive a prize for the individual who “adopted” them.
Sealy said the price to “adopt” a duck still remains at $5.
Prior to the main race, spectators may also take a half-a-take chance on a winning duck in a corporate duck race where larger rubber ducks are sponsored by local businesses.
The proceeds from the Ducky Race will cover projects in which the organization is involved such as bringing The Rose Mansion back to its glory and sprucing up Knox Avenue as well as the needs of the event’s other sponsor, Brownsville Fire Company No. 1.
Sealy said they normally have between 700 and 800 ducks to go into the river for the race with the most being a little over 800. This year, the BARC wants to reach a goal of having all 1,000 ducks into the river.
To do that, Sealy said they’re promoting duck sales during community events like the Fayette County Firemen’s Convention, the annual borough Kennywood celebration and local concerts.
Sealy said they’re also promoting the return of the event through social media on the BARC’s Facebook page where photos of a rubber duck named “Ducky” are shown at local businesses.
“We’re trying to generate some interest,” Sealy said, adding that it has become popular. “People are sharing and liking it.”
Sealy added that the return of the race is a part of the continuous revitalization of Brownsville.
“Brownsville is definitely on the upswing,” she said, adding that, during her involvement with BARC since 1992, it had always been difficult to get things going in the community, but now things are starting to kick in with everyone working together to make the borough a better place. “It’s exciting to live here now and see the positive; I’m glad to be a part of it.”
The 12th Annual Ducky Race on the Mon is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Aug. 7. For more information and updates, visit BARC’s Facebook page.
