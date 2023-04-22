A dump truck hit a vehicle and then tipped onto its side next to Brownsville Fire Co. #1 on Friday morning, leaving a load of stones behind.
“We had multiple guys close to the area and got there quick to clean up,” said Jacob Bush, the first lieutenant for the fire company.
Officials said around 11:20 a.m., the truck was traveling west along Market Street when it hit a sedan, crossed into the eastbound lane and continued onto the property of a Napa Auto Parts store before tipping over onto its side next to the fire company’s building.
Bush said there were no injuries to the dump truck driver or the driver of the sedan, and both refused medical treatment at the scene.
Bush said his department and Brownsville South Side VFD responded cleaned up the truck’s spilled paving stones, as well as fluids that leaked from the truck.
He said one of the eastbound lanes of Market Street was closed for about 30 minutes to protect EMS workers and then reopened. Sixth Avenue, which is a one-way road, was closed until the dump truck was towed away.
Bush said the fire company’s building sustained some damage, but he wasn’t certain of the extent Friday afternoon.
The dump truck crash came less than two hours after a propane truck and two other vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 40 and Upper Middletown Road in Menallen Township.
It was not immediately known if anyone was injured; however, emergency management officials said no propane leaked from the truck as a result of the 9:49 a.m. crash.
Responding to the scene were fire departments from New Salem, Footdale, Adah and Uniontown Rescue and EMS Southwest.
State police were called to investigated both crashes.
