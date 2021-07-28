A Dunbar man is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI after he allegedly caused a head-on crash that injured another driver on June 20.
David Allen Avery, 29, attempted to pass another vehicle on Woodvale Street in Dunbar by traveling in the oncoming lane and struck a Jeep head-on, according to court documents.
State police in Uniontown reported that the driver of the Jeep was transported to WVU Medicine Uniontown hospital for treatment of a broken arm. The driver was not identified.
Avery was taken to Uniontown Hospital for evaluation, and a blood test determined that he had a blood alcohol content of .153%, according to the criminal complaint.
In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Avery faces three other counts related to DUI and passing on the left while unsafe. He has yet to be arraigned.
