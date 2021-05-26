Bail has been denied for a Dunbar man who allegedly pointed a gun at his mother and threatened to kill her.
Mark Anthony Halfhill, 41, has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
State police filed charges after Halfhill’s mother, Mary Jean Halfhill, came to the barracks Tuesday morning to report the alleged threat.
She reportedly police that around 8 a.m., she returned to her home along Kingin Hill Road and got into an argument with her son in their living room.
At one point, Mark Halfhill walked out of the living room to his bedroom and returned with a .22 caliber rifle, pointed it at her head and said he was going to kill her, court paperwork stated.
Mary Halfhill left the residence and went to the police barracks.
According to court documents, Mark Halfhill was arraigned at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before Defino, who denied bail because Mark Halfhill was making threats to harm himself or others.
He was lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 1 before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
