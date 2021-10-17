A Dunbar man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI following a fatal collision Thursday evening.
State police charged Michael Keith Burkholder, 20, of Dunbar, with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, DUI, marijuana-small amount for personal use and four traffic-related violations.
Police said Burkholder was part of a group of vehicles traveling west on Springfield Pike in Springfield Township driving toward Connellsville about 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
Witnesses at the scene told police that Burkholder’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, started passing the group of vehicles on the left side of the road as a Ford Taurus, driven by Tina Coldren, whose age and address were not listed on the criminal complaint, attempted to turn left onto Hawkins Hollow Road.
Burkholder’s vehicle struck the side of Coldren’s vehicle, causing the Taurus to end up overturned in a front yard along the roadway and Burkholder’s vehicle resting in the eastbound lane of Springfield Pike.
Police said Coldren was transported to Highlands Hospital with serious injuries, but later died a short time later. Her passenger was flown to UPMC Hospital for serious injuries, but the passenger’s identity and condition have not been released.
Burkholder refused medical attention at the scene, and as police gathered information from him, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside his vehicle, police said. Burkholder consented for police to search his vehicle, resulting in police ffinding suspected marijuana as well as a small pill bottle prescribed to someone else.
Burkholder told police he was traveling from a friend’s house and was in a rush to get to work on time. He said the car in front of him had been driving slowly and he went around it to pass the group of vehicles in front of him, but didn’t see Coldren’s turn signal lights until it was too late, according to the complaint.
Police then administered a field sobriety test, which resulted in Burkholder displaying numerous signs of impairment, court documents state.
Burkholder was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock Friday morning with a preliminary hearing scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
Burkholder is being held in the Fayette County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bond.
