A Dunbar Township man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman, raping her and not allowing her to leave the house for two days.
State police charged Ronald Allen Burnsworth, 41, of 2nd Street Wednesday with aggravated assault, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and simple assault.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, he woke the woman up at about 6 a.m. Wednesday and began “insulting” and “berating” her, police wrote. He allegedly assaulted her, causing a bruised eye and a broken tooth. The woman told police he threatened to assault her again if she did not have sex with him. He allegedly raped her while she repeatedly told him “no” and asked him to stop. She said he would not allow her to leave afterward, and got a ride from a friend from work two days later so she could report the allegations.
The Herald-Standard does not identify those who allege they are victims of rape.
He was arraigned Wednesday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who set bail at $50,000. Burnsworth remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail. Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
