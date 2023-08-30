A number of charges have been filed against a Dunbar man after he allegedly threatened his neighbors and police officers Saturday morning, police said.
Frank Peter Openbrier III, 54, of 133 Kimberly Drive, is accused of breaking into the home of neighbors on Friendship Lane, and using a garden claw to break kitchen windows, as well as the windows of a pickup truck at the residence. Once inside, Openbrier allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of the house.
Openbrier also cut up a mailbox with a knife, police said.
When police arrived, Openbrier was walking away from the house, and dropped the knife when told to, but kept the garden tool, according to the complaint filed against him. After taking steps toward officers and saying, “I want to die today,” officers used a Taser to subdue him. Once Openbrier was placed in custody, he allegedly spit in an officer’s face.
Suspected cocaine and methamphetamine were found when officers searched him, according to court paperwork.
The charges Openbrier is facing include aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, drug possession, burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, harassment and disorderly conduct. As of Tuesday afternoon, he had yet to be arraigned so bail information was not available.
