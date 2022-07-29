A Dunbar Township woman had to have part of her skull removed after she was repeatedly assaulted by her nephew, state police alleged.
According to court paperwork, Diane Bullock, 57, had bleeding on her brain and sustained a broken nose, right hand, and rib, and bleeding in her spleen at the hands of Devon Aaron Aultz, 21, of Dunbar.
Bullock, who was being cared for by Aultz’s mother due to mental health issues, was flown to PMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh on July 20 due to being unresponsive with facial bruising and a possible ligature mark on her neck.
Court records indicate that Aultz called his mother and said that Bullock fell while walking up the steps to the front porch of her Memory Lane home.
When police interviewed Aultz’s brother, he said that Aultz would assault Bullock. He alleged that in one incident Aultz struck her with a pizza pan.
Bullock also told police that Aultz had assaulted her on multiple occasions. According to the criminal complaint, Bullock claimed that Aultz had once bent her fingers backwards and broke her hand.
The day of the incident, Aultz allegedly strangled her with a torn piece of a t-shirt, and started hitting her with his hands.
Aultz faces a felony of aggravated assault and several misdemeanors of a neglect of a care dependent person, simple assault, strangulation, harassment and reckless endangerment.
Aultz was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Daniel Shimshock, who sent him to the Fayette County Prison on $25,000 bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9.
