A Dunbar man was charged with burglary and theft after he allegedly took his ex-girlfriend’s iPad.
State police contended Philip M. Shoemaker, 36, came to the Rockridge Road, Connellsville Township home of Leah Ambrosini uninvited around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
She asked him to leave, and he asked to see her phone, police said. She used an iPad to record Shoemaker and he allegedly broke the iPad.
Police also alleged he dropped Ambrosini’s phone, and her daughter picked it up.
When Shoemaker “forcefully removed” it from the 5-year-old, the child allegedly got a red mark on her hip, police said.
Shoemaker allegedly left the home with the iPad, and faces additional charges of endangering the welfare of children and criminal mischief.
He was arraigned and committed to Fayette County Prison in lieu of $2,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.