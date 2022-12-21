A Dunbar man allegedly robbed a Dollar General store in Menallen Township on Sunday.
Jess Curtis Basinger, 32, faces charges of robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, filed on Tuesday.
Just before 3 p.m., state police alleged, Basinger walked into the store at 100 Dearth Road wearing a white cloth over his face. Police said he came to a register, and when clerk Rachel Miles approached, he asked her for money from under the counter and in the register’s drawer.
According to the complaint, Miles told him she didn’t have access and called over employees Cindy Layman and Carrie Fronius from the manager’s office, and Basinger asked again for everything in the register and from under the counter. The employees gave him about $445, and he left the store, police said.
One of the employees followed him, and saw Basinger make a phone call and then get picked up by someone driving a Jeep.
The next day, police conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep Wrangler that matched the description of the alleged getaway vehicle. Basinger was a passenger.
During a search of the Jeep, Basinger was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected Suboxone and drug paraphernalia. Police also found a white cloth mask in the back of the vehicle, and said Basinger admitted to robbing the store.
Basinger is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000, and faces a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 28.
