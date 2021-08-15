A Dunbar father was charged with child endangerment after police allegedly found his two children living in dangerous conditions.
State police were conducting looking for a person wanted on warrants at a home on Lenkey Road in Dunbar on July 26. After someone leaving the home told troopers the person they were looking for might be in the basement, troopers secured a search warrant and went into the home of Kyle E. Bumbalough, 30. There, police said they found Bumbalough’s 8-month-old and a 1-year-old children.
Police alleged one of the children was asleep in a swing with the child’s hand near a stamp bag. The other child was in a playpen and several items inside were choking hazards, police contended.
Court paperwork alleged there was also drug paraphernalia in the basement, including stamp bags, glass smoking devices, metal spoons with white residue and a digital scale.
Bumbalough reportedly told police he was cleaning the floor, but had not yet cleaned up the paraphernalia.
Fayette County Children Youth Services were contacted to conduct and investigation.
Bumbalough was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He’s currently awaiting a preliminary hearing before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
