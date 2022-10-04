A Dunbar man was charged with witness intimidation after he allegedly sent a note to his wife claiming she would be harmed if she did not drop the charges in a domestic violence case.
State police said Jimmy Dale Klink, 50, sent his mother to his wife’s Dunbar Township home to deliver a note on Friday. The note allegedly told Amber Johnson that she had two days to drop the charges, filed last Wednesday. Police said the note claimed Klink was in a gang and could not control what other gang members would do to her if she did not have the charges withdrawn.
Johnson reportedly told police that Klink called her while his mother was at the home and yelled into the phone that Johnson had one day left.
A warrant was issued for Klink’s arrest in that case.
On Sunday, a trooper was on patrol in the area of Bute and Oliver roads in North Union Township, and saw a silver Pontiac Grand Prix traveling at a high rate of speed and not staying in its lane.
The trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but alleged the driver, identified as Klink, sped away. Police eventually hit the side of the car in a parking lot on Oliver Road, which disabled the vehicle.
According to the complaint, Klink showed signs of impairment, but refused to have his blood drawn.
He faces a number of charges in the cases, including intimidation of a victim, terroristic threats, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or eluding, obstructing the administration of law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence.
In the alleged domestic violence case involving Johnson, he faces charges of strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault.
He is in Fayette County Prison on a total of $50,000 in the cases.
