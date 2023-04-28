A Dunbar Township man will stand trial on a homicide charge for the death of his girlfriend, who died five months after he allegedly assaulted her in November 2021.
Thomas Leroy Dean, 50, appeared before Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino Thursday morning for his preliminary hearing. In addition to the homicide charge, Defino also held charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment for court.
Online court records list Dean as being represented by Greensburg attorney Matthew Jaynes.
“We look forward the next stages of the criminal process, and we are sure that justice will prevail,” Jaynes said.
According to court records, Dean had been in a relationship with Amy Jo Craig for 17 years. On Nov. 21, 2021, Fayette EMS were called to their residence where medics found Craig unresponsive. She had bruising to her eyes and abdomen region, and swelling on the sides of her head.
Craig was flown by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W. Va. She later died from her injuries on April 16, 2022.
Dean denied ever being physically abusive with Craig.
A friend showed police text messages in which Craig described being abused by Dean. Police obtained cellphones belonging to both of them. Craig’s phone contained a 42-minute audio recording that captured a man and woman, presumably Dean and Craig, having an argument.
On the recording, the man threatens the woman’s life while sounds of physical abuse can be heard, according to police.
Craig’s phone also contained several images of her injuries taken on Nov. 21, 2021.
Dean remains in the Fayette County jail without bond. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned in Fayette County Court at 9:30 a.m. June 15.
