A Dunbar Township man faces more than two dozen charges after he led state police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle earlier this week.
Danny Ray Swink, 32, faces felonies of aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing an officer, and misdemeanors of simple assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence. He also is charged with multiple summary traffic violations.
According to the criminal complaint, police went to the Sheetz on West Crawford Avenue, Connellsville, at about 2:40 a.m. Monday to arrest Swink on multiple warrants. Swink was driving a vehicle that had been stolen out of Vanderbilt the day prior, and he was also wanted for strangulation and probation violations, police said.
According to the complaint, when police pulled in behind Swink, he put the car in reverse and hit the police vehicle twice. Police said he then drove away, taking them on an eight-mile chase that ended on Lenkey Road in Franklin Township.
Court documents state that Swink drove at high speeds, and at one point went off Vanderbilt Road in Dunbar Township and struck a shed. He then hit a door on Flatwoods Road.
According to the complaint, Swink intentionally rammed into a police vehicle before the car came to a stop. He was taken into custody, and refused a blood draw.
Swink was arraigned Tuesday morning before District Judge Ronald Haggerty, who sent him to the Fayette County jail without bond. A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for March 7, but court records indicate that Swink has already waived the charges for common pleas court.
He is due to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. March 16.
