A Dunbar man was resentenced Thursday, and ordered to serve prison time for a 2013 crash that led to the death of a Connellsville woman.
Ethan Kenney, 25, was driving his vehicle on Ridge Boulevard in Dunbar Township when it hit a guardrail. His passenger, Catherine “Cat” Healy, 19, of Acme was killed. Authorities said Kenney fled the scene after emergency responders came, but before police arrived.
He pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury in May 2018, and was sentenced to five years of intermediate punishment and 18 months of house arrest. Prosecutors appealed, and the state Superior Court reversed the sentence after finding that Kenney should’ve faced a mandatory jail term.
Thursday, Leskinen sentenced Kenney to serve one to two years in prison, but allowed the term to be served in the Fayette County Prison. Typically, sentences that are have a maximum of two years or more are served in state prison.
Kenney’s attorney, Samuel J. Davis, argued that his client had already served 441 of his 540 days on electronic monitor, and had done so without any violations. Davis noted Kenney paid $6,000 in court costs, is gainfully employed as a carpenter and graduated from college with a 3.1 GPA and $60,000 in student loans.
He asked Leskinen to give Kenney credit toward his prison term based on the house arrest time he’d already served.
Assistant District Attorney Meghann Mikluscak said time spent on an electronic monitor should not be credited as time served as it doesn't meet the definition of confinement.
District Attorney Richard Bower stressed that the law is clear: the mandatory minimum sentence for the charge of accidents involving death or personal injury is one to two years in prison.
“He spent absolutely no time in jail,” Bower said. “The mandatory is one year in jail — it doesn't say anything other than jail time.”
Davis argued to Leskinen that the Superior Court gave no direction as to how the judge should resentence Kenney.
“Mandatory sentences or not, there should be discretion,” Davis said. “He did the time.”
Leskinen said when he sentenced Kenney, he believed he was acting within the law, and even on Thursday, the judge said if he had the discretion to offer Kenney credit for his house arrest time, he would.
Leskinen noted he did not believe Kenney is a danger to the public, nor did he believe imprisoning the young man would act as a deterrent.
Instead, Leskinen said, a prison sentence would only serve as retribution for Healy's friends and family. Because the Superior Court gave him no discretion, Leskinen said he was bound to sentence Kenney to prison.
Davis asked Leskinen to delay sending Kenney to prison Thursday so that he could consider filing post-sentence motions on his client’s behalf. Leskinen agreed, and will allow Kenney to self-report to the county prison on Feb. 7. He will remain on house arrest until then.
