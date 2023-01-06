A Dunbar man is wanted for homicide after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in November 2021, which allegedly led to her death five months later.
State police filed the homicide charge against Thomas Leroy Dean, 50, before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II on Thursday, although he still has not been arrested.
Fayette EMS paramedic Dale Barnhart told police he responded to Amy Jo Craig’s residence on Nov. 21, 2021, as the initial call was for an unresponsive woman with shallow breathing.
Medics found Craig lying on her back on a couch in the living room, unresponsive with bruising to her eyes and abdomen region and swelling on the sides of her head.
She was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for treatment. Police went to the hospital’s Neurological Critical Care Unit where Craig was a patient, and Dean was reported to be a bedside visitor.
Dean was interviewed by police and said they arrived home on the evening of Nov. 21 and ate dinner at midnight, watched TV and went to bed. He said Craig was doing laundry the next morning when he went out to work on his mother’s car.
He told police when he returned home, he found Craig lying on the living room floor and unresponsive. He called his sister, Mollie Dean, who arrived and then called 911.
Dean told police everything in the home was secured, and when asked by police if they were fighting or if he was physically abusive to her, he denied both.
Police in West Virginia seized the cell phones of Dean and Craig and obtained a search warrant to view the contents of them.
Mollie Dean told police when she arrived at the residence, Craig was on the couch and covered by a sheet. She also told police that her brother and Craig would “get into mouth battles a lot,” and neighbors also told investigators they often heard yelling, vulgar language and commotion from the residence.
Investigators said friend Lila Burkholder contacted them Nov. 23 to show text messages from Craig in the early-morning hours of Nov. 21 that said, “Call me a hen u can”, “I’m beat”, “I don’t ever want anything to do with him I don’t feel well”, “He left” and “He hurt me.”
Craig was transferred to Select Specialty Hospital from Dec. 10 to 22 in 2021, then to The Harmon House from Dec. 22 to April 16, 2022, when she died from her injuries.
Police retrieved data from Dean’s cell phone in July that showed previous text messages sent from Craig that described her being in pain, not being able to see straight, vomiting and about being pushed to the floor by Dean.
On Craig’s phone, police listened to a nearly 42-minute audio recording taken on Nov. 21, 2021, that contained the sounds of a male and female arguing with the male referred to as “Tom” and the female referred to as “Amy”.
Police said the audio recording had the female accusing the male of abusing her along with the male answering if she wanted him to kill her that night, as well as other threats of violence. Sounds of physical abuse were also heard on the recording, police said.
A 49-minute-long audio file was retrieved where Craig said she’s allegedly being abused by Dean and pleaded multiple times for him to stop.
Photos were also retrieved from Craig’s phone with images of her taken on Nov. 21, 2021, showing what appears to be a bruise on her right eye, missing teeth and disheveled hair.
Her sister, Christine Dubreucq, told police that Craig and Dean had been together for 17 years, and Craig contacted her multiple times over alleged abuse by Dean.
A warrant has been issued for Dean’s arrest. He is also charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police at 724-439-7111.
