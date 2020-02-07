A Fayette County judge delayed the start of a prison sentence for a Dunbar man who pleaded guilty in a fatal crash.
Ethan Kenney, 25, was supposed to report to the Fayette County Prison on Friday to begin serving a one-to-two-year sentence for the 2013 death of Catherine “Cat” Healy. However, his attorney filed a post-sentence motion, prompting Judge Steve P. Leskinen to delay the start of his sentence until further order of the court.
It was the second time Kenney was sentenced in the case. In 2018, Leskinen ordered him to serve house arrest on electronic monitoring. Prosecutors appealed that sentence, contending that the judge should’ve sentenced him to a person term on the charge of accidents involving death or personal injury.
An appeals court agreed with prosecutors and vacated Kenney’s 2018 sentence.
Late last month, Leskinen handed down the revised sentence, despite an argument from Kenney’s attorney, Samuel J. Davis. The defense attorney contended that his client should receive some type of credit for the 441 of 540 days he served on electronic monitoring, and asked Leskinen to give Kenney credit for that time.
Leskinen said the appeals court ruling was clear, and he had no option but to sentence Kenney to jail time.
In a filing earlier this month, Davis again argued defendants are entitled to receive credit for time served on electronic monitoring if they are resentenced through no fault of their own.
Prosecutors disagreed.
“Defendant Kenney was never incarcerated in a correctional facility, nor was he promised that his electronic monitoring time would be credited to him,” Assistant District Attorney Meghann Mikluscak wrote in a response to Davis’ motion.
Healy, 19, of Acme, was a passenger in Kenney’s vehicle when he crashed in Bullskin Township. Authorities said he stayed at the scene until medical crews arrived, but left before police came.
