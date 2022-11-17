A Dunbar Township couple filed a lawsuit in federal court, accusing their township and the water authority of not addressing a water pressure issue that they claim could have saved their home from January fire.
Gail Layman and Joseph Layman filed the lawsuit earlier this week through their attorney, Joel Sansone, naming Dunbar Township and the North Fayette Water Authority as defendants.
According to the suit, the Laymans have lived at 3425 4th St. in Dunbar Township since 2014. For several years, multiple properties in the township, including theirs, has had “dangerously low” water pressure including nearby fire hydrants, the suit contended.
“Other similarly situated properties in Defendant Township have not had, and do not have, low water pressure,” the lawsuit stated. “No rational basis exists for this difference in treatment.”
According to the suit, both the township and the water authority knew about the issue from reports made by residents, concerns raised by firefighters and the required inspections of hydrants.
The lawsuit stated that the installation of a pump system would provide pressure to the properties and the hydrants, but a pump system was never purchased to remedy the situation.
On Jan. 17, the Layman’s home caught fire, which brought out multiple departments. The suit stated the hydrants surrounding their property failed to distribute the proper amount of water, and at one point stopped distributing water at all.
According to the lawsuit, multiple firefighters were inside the home and sustained injuries, several pets died in the fire and the couple’s home and property inside was destroyed.
The lawsuit stated that, despite the knowledge that the purchase of a pump system would increase the amount of water distributed and/or increase the water pressure, the defendants allegedly failed to to take any action.
“It’s always unfortunate when individuals attempt to foist responsibility for unfortunate situations onto the township and the taxpayers,” Dunbar Township Solicitor Tim Witt said Wednesday in response to a request for comment about the suit.
Witt said because the township hasn’t received or reviewed the complaint in its entirety, he could not provide any additional comment.
The solicitor for North Fayette Water Authority did not return a call for comment as of press time.
