State police have charged a Dunbar Township man with the sexual assault of a juvenile.
Brian Arlen Upton Sr., 34, of Maple Street, faces a felony for corruption of minors, and three misdemeanor charges of indecent assault.
According to court documents, the 12-year-old alleged victim told a Children Youth Services caseworker in November that Upton had been inappropriately touching them for about two months, with the most recent incident occurring Nov. 20.
In a forensic interview in December, the alleged victim told authorities that Upton apologized after the touching occurred.
According to police, the child’s sibling reported the alleged victim told them about the incident the same day it had occurred.
Upton was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who released on him $100,000 unsecured bond.
Upton will appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
