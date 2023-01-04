A Dunbar man was jailed after being accused of indecent assault of his girlfriend and refusing to allow her to leave his home for a week.
State police Tuesday filed charges including aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, terroristic threats and other related charges against Allen Richard Jacobs, 32, before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
Jacobs, of Owl Hollow Road, and his girlfriend were arguing around 7 p.m. Dec. 27, and he is accused of touching her inappropriately without her consent. The Herald-Standard does not print the names of alleged victims of sexual assault.
Police stated that Jacobs grabbed the woman by her arms and shook her, saying he was going to kill her, and then choked her to the extent that she was going in and out of consciousness, according to the criminal complaint.
While Jacobs had his hands around her throat, the woman punched him in his left eye, forcing him to stop. He then retrieved a .22-caliber long rifle, pointed it at her and threatened to kill her if she attempted to leave the house, court documents state.
Police said Jacobs took the woman shopping with him a week later, on Monday. While at the store, the woman flagged a person for help, and police were called. The woman was found her to have an abrasion to her left eye, which she said was caused by Jacobs, as well as leg abrasions, according to the complaint.
Police found Jacobs to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, the complaint states.
Jacobs is in Fayette County Prison on $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10.
