State police said a Dunbar Township man was attacked by his pit bull on Tuesday morning, and had to be flown to a trauma center for medical treatment.
Trooper Kalee Barnhart, public information officer at the Uniontown barracks, said a call came in at 5:15 a.m. that a man was bit by his dog on Center Street. Barnhart said when troopers arrived, the 37-year-old was conscious and alert. She said she didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries.
Police said the dog was kept in the man’s home and animal control was contacted to take over the remainder of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.