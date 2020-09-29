The Dunbar Township tax office will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 for taxpayers who wish to take advantage of the 2% discount when paying school property taxes in full.
For those who are paying in installments, the second installment must be postmarked by Sept. 30.
Receipts will be provided via the payment slot during normal business hours, and the office does not close for lunch. Payments accepted are cash, checks, money orders, official and certified bank checks. Payments can also be made online at www.govpaynow.com, by entering the pay location A003gi.
For in-person assistance, schedule an appointment by calling the office at 724-626-0804 or emailing dunbartownshiptaxoffice@yahoo.com.
