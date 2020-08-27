A stash of counterfeit $100 bills, marijuana and cocaine was found in a Dunbar Township home after state police launched an investigation into fake bills used at several Fayette County convenience stores.
The residents of 138 Marshall Street, Vasia Leshae Reed, 28, Karya Lee Hunter Jr., 31, and Jewell Dechone Love, 23, are all facing charges filed by state police.
The investigation began when Hunter and Love were detained for reportedly using counterfeit bills at Sheetz on Memorial Boulevard in Bullskin Township twice on Sunday. They were detained Monday when Love reportedly tried to buy something with a counterfeit bill at the same store, and an employee recognized them from the previous night. Both men claimed in interviews they did not know the bills were fake, according to court documents.
Connellsville Police were also investigating counterfeit bills passed at Sheetz on West Crawford Avenue and Connellsville A-Plus Convenience Store on Memorial Boulevard Sunday. Love was identified as a suspect. Hunter also allegedly used three counterfeit bills to buy merchandise at Connellsville Walmart Sunday. In total, the men collected nearly $400 in change, police said.
State police obtained a search warrant for the Marshall Street home Wednesday and found an additional 23 counterfeit bills, one pound of suspect marijuana and a knotted baggie containing suspected cocaine.
Warrants were issued for Love and Hunter Wednesday, and Reed was arrested Wednesday and arraigned on a $100,000 bond.
Love faces four counts of forgery and theft and two counts of receiving stolen property and tampering with records. Hunter faces eight counts of forgery and theft and four counts of receiving stolen property and tampering with records. Reed faces one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, forgery and tampering with records.
Love was also charged with possession with intent to deliver by state police in Belle Vernon Aug. 21 in Connellsville in an unrelated case.
